Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Health Department has opened a discussion on proposed Thalassaemia Bill, which has been drafted for prevention of the blood disease.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the meeting to consider various aspects of the proposed bill, here on Friday. Eminent jurists, members of civil society and other stakeholders were also present at the meeting.

According to the draft bill, all males residing in Punjab would have to undergo testing for their thalassaemia status before marriage. “In case a male is diagnosed as thalassemia minor, the would-be spouse would also have to undergo screening,” said the minister.

A couple having thalassaemia gene in one individual could get marry but if both are thalassaemia career, then they would be advised to conduct pre-natal test during the initial stage of pregnancy to avoid birth of a thalassaemia child, it is mentioned in the bill.

“Under the proposed bill, the Punjab Thalassaemia Prevention Authority would be established, which would ensure an effective system of genetic counselling and diagnostic facilities accessible to the people of Punjab and take such measures to encourage them to fully utilise it,” said Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The meeting was told that a Thalassaemia Registry would be established in which all thalassaemia major patients would be registered.

“Amendments to the current Nikahnama is also proposed in the draft Thalassaemia Bill 2018,” said the minister. The draft also proposed punishment for marrying couples, who would fail to produce Thalassemia status certificate or falsify their status. A fine is proposed for Nikah Khawan contravening the provisions of the act.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that many countries, which adopted certain initiatives, had been successful in overcoming the problem of Thalassemia. “Same measures would be introduced in Punjab to protect the next generations,” she pledged.

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid, while delivering a lecture on the quality healthcare at a seminar, conducted by Global Institute of Healthcare, reiterated her resolve to provide quality health facilities to all citizens. “Quality health facilities is a responsibility of the government and a right of the people,” Dr Yasmin concluded.