Share:

KARACHI : Pakistan's automotive industry is about to become more competitive and diversified as Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited announces to go digital from a global technology platform of SAP. Under the announced initiative Hyundai Nishat aims to promote indigenisation in the growing consumer market of the auto sector which can help achieve multi-dimensional goals of the economy including import substitution, technology transfer and job creation. "As Pakistan's automotive sector grows, Hyundai Nishat aims to tap its growth potential with an advanced technological approach," Chief Financial Officer of the company, Norez Abdullah said. This holds extreme relevance in a situation where 80 percent of innovations in automotive engineering are reported to be driven by micro-electronics and software hence reflecting strong potential for digital transformation in the automotive sector. "In Pakistan's fast-paced automotive sector, Hyundai Nishat is adopting best practices by setting itself on a digital roadmap to become an Intelligent Enterprise," Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Saquib Ahmad said.

According to Abdullah, the prime objective is to make the company more agile at manufacturing, product delivery, human development and management reporting so they can leverage the strengths of SAP to position themselves for future expansion.

In the coming months, we aim to explore the integration of emerging technologies such as Big Data analytics, cloud and the Internet of Things with SAP, said the company official mentioning that this will be in addition to enriching consumers experience through introduction of Hyundai's brand new line up in both passenger and light commercial category.

"By running in real-time on an SAP digital core we expect to better manage our cost elements, working capital, human resources and also enhance visibility of results to help achieve our goals with minimal risk of failure," he said.

Hyundai Nishat, one of the country's emerging automotive manufacturers and distributors is also strategic joint venture between Pakistan's leading industrial conglomerate Nishat Group, Japan's trading house Sojitz Corporation and the largest tractor manufacturing company of the country Millat Tractors Limited.

Reiterating that country's automotive sector is undergoing massive transformation in terms of changing consumer preferences, Abdullah said the company intends to follow its digital road-map with the strategic sourcing of SAP S/4HANA real-time business suite.