LAHORE - Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office Friday. Matters pertaining to development and prosperity of southern Punjab came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, Buzdar said that claims of development remained limited to certain areas and southern Punjab was ignored in the past. He said the PTI government has particularly focused on the development of backward areas and practical steps are being taken to develop the southern areas.

“From the next financial year, southern Punjab secretariat will start working and locals will not have to come to Lahore for the solution to their problems. Every city, town and village has equal rights of development and people will be given this right under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The performance of educational institutions and hospitals in southern Punjab will be improved to introduce real change at the grassroots,” the Chief Minister concluded.