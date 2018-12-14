Share:

ISLAMABAD-Echo Rock Fest will be held here on December 15 at Shakarparian Open Air Theatre to entertain the audience from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi with varieties in medium of music.

According to the organizers, there will be many guitar solos, riffs, bends, tappings, drum rolls, slap bass and vocal power, the audience can witness some Epic Original and Pumping rock numbers from a fiery lineup.

The musical show aims to entertain the audience with melodies by the singers accompanied by instrumental music on various popular tunes. It will also provide a platform to the singers to show their skills through melodic performance for the fun lovers of twin cities.

Such events create opportunities for exchange of innovative ideas, information, values, traditions, beliefs and other aspects of culture with the intention of fostering mutual understanding among youngsters, the organizers said.

Echo Records is a label for promotion of music and the event will provide some of the finest acts that will fire up the stage with their rocking live performances.