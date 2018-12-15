Lahore   -  Pakistan equities closed its week up on a positive note with benchmark KSE100 Index gaining 574 points to settle at 38,586 levels, up 1.5 percent.

Market started off sideways but later gained investors' interest on reports of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) receiving another $1 billion bailout package from Saudi Arabia today. Moreover, Asian Development Bank (ADB) has reported to provide $284 million for power transmission network, while the lender has also extended its current Country Operation Business Plan (COBP) to 2019-21 with programme of $7.5bn.

Commercial Banks, Energy and Fertilizers stocks were the major movers in today's trading session where ENGRO (+4.1 percent), PPL (+2.8 percent), UBL (+2.7 percent), HBL (+2.0 percent), PSO (+3.0 percent) HUBC (+2.3 percent), POL (+0.9 percent) and FFC (+1.1 percent) cumulatively contributed 292 points towards the close. Average daily traded value stood at $34 million, slightly up 17 percent and volume stood at 99 million, up 17 percent as well. Furthermore, major contribution to total market volume came from BOP (+1.3 percent), LOTCHEM (+2.6 percent) and PAEL (+1.6 percent). Moving forward, expect market to remain volatile on the back of economic and political uncertainty.

 