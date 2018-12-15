Share:

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on Friday sealed a plaza built on the board land in Kasur district. A spokesman for the board said that ETPB had started a campaign against the land grabbers and the above said action was part of that campaign. He said that plaza was constructed near Phool Nagar, Main Pattoki Road, on a piece of land measuring more than one kanal. The grabbers had constructed at least 26 shops in the plaza on property number 4660 worth millions of rupees. The raiding team consisted of Inspector Falak Sher, Rent Collector Riaz Ahmed, Patwari Abdul Shakoor and other staff. The team was headed by Uzma Shehzadi, deputy administrator of ETPB, Kasur. She pledged that the operation against land grabbers, especially those who occupied the ETPB land, would continue. She said the operation would be across the board irrespective of status of the person involved in land grabbing. –Staff Reporter