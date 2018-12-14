Share:

ISLAMABAD-An amalgamation of thought provoking new works by the brilliant duo of Saadia Hussain and Mohsin Shafi will be showcased for the art lovers and collectors of the twin cities here at Nomad art gallery on December, 15. The exhibition titled, ‘No Man’s Land,’ combines mix media, photography, text, painting and a vivid imagination to capture fleeting imagery from history and the inner self.

“During my formative years as an art student, I opted for painting as my major in which, I got distinction and the disciplines of photography, printmaking and textile as my minor subjects in National College of Arts Lahore in 1998,” said Saadia Hussain. ”I subsequently did my post graduation MA (Hons) Visual Arts from the same institution in 2010. Since 2013 I have been teaching at the National College of Arts, Lahore as well as working as an independent artist in my studio since 1998.”

She said, “I have exhibited both group and solo shows in major cities of Pakistan. I have exhibited in Syra Art Gallery DC Washinghton and John Hopkins University Washington.

My Most recent work is focused towards translating the pictorial language and interpretation presented by photography into my own visual vocabulary. Vintage family photographs, both monochromatic and other mediums such as photo construction, and paintings are the means to create my work. In addition, my images have been a part of blurred space by overlapping figures, and the use of military history to create the illusion of a complex reality. A Photograph for me is a way to tell a story and evoke a feeling. My goal is to translate history into a story of which fantasy is an essential element.”

The other artist of the show, Mohsin Shaf in his artists’ statement said, “I exploit my unadulterated access to the deepest emotions embedded beneath the surface, only to explore the whispered secrets of dreams and long buried memories.

This is my burden, my struggle constant, in hopes to validate the ‘I’.I question the blurred edges between identity and the intentions of identity. Attempting to capture what I see and record their frail existence, only to return and relive.

Hoping to make the viewer see reality through the fiction of my eyes. Where nothing is as it is and everything is as it is not. The visual metaphors combine realistic portrayals of ordinary events with elements of myth, to allow myself the luxury of a disconnection from the fallacies of truth. Hoping to record the naked and defenseless ideas of the subconscious mind, somewhere between dreams and their documentation. I use the worn, the used, the almost invisible. I therefore investigate the dark recesses of the relevant human psyche, to explore a reality of ghouls and monsters. It is the idea of the abnormal that fascinates me and perhaps therefore the preoccupation with narcotics and the dangerous pursuit of chemical dreaming.”

He added,”The work is based on personal snapshots, images from old compendium, borrowed from acquaintances and some even stolen from social media. These are in my opinion, disturbing interpretations of familiar subjects, slumbering histories and buried traumas. Through a play with an existing library of image and text, I attempt to communicate multiple interpretations of the one true meaning. And perhaps in doing so, pose more questions than answers. These perceived images hence become facets of my current persona, both real and imagined.These are the spaces between translation and interpretation where confusion happens and things are forgotten and remembered as stories change. We keep being born; we keep dying, with a mechanical predictability, an insistent return. Does this accumulate towards a greater ideological evolution or just a weak existence on repeat in the land - unknown? After all, we are the reaps of our early experiences. ‘I’ certainly ‘am’.”

Talking to APP, the curator and Director of Nomad art gallery , Nageen Hayat said, Intrinsically linked, the forms in the both artists work aim to create an interface between seemingly divergent understanding of assimilation and culture reflecting a very personal ideology - as well as a fluid sense of self, moving between text and image, the sacred, the mundane, and the profane. It’s an important exhibition generating nostalgic narratives in both the personal and collective imagination.