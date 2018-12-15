Share:

Pakistan Army Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor, in a tweet, on Saturday said work on forts and fence continues on Pak-Afghan border.

The fencing of border and forts will be completed in December next year. Pakistan shares 2,611 kilometer long border with Afghanistan. The fencing was supposed to be done on 1,200 kilometer area. Out of 1,200 kilometer, fencing at 802 kilometer border area has been completed.

He said the fencing will help to stop cross border terrorism and will also restrict terrorists’ movement inside Pakistan.