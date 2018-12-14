Share:

FAISALABAD-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) carried out raids on two private schools over charging excessive fees from students here on Friday and seized necessary records. According to FIA sources, the raids were conducted on court orders at three branches of two private schools, located on the city's Canal Road and Jaranwala Road, which were charging exorbitant fees from their students.

During the raids, the FIA teams seized all documents present at the schools' offices. Computers at the institutes were also searched for records. The agency has also requested the schools' managements to submit additional records.

According to FIA Additional Director Sajid Akram Chaudhry, the raids carried out following order of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.