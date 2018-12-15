Share:

At least four people, including labourers and a student, were killed and four others injured in separate incidents in different localities of district Haripur on Saturday.

Police said that two labourers - Irfan alias Guddu and Shehzad - died after they fell into a well during digging well in Changi Bandhi locality of Sarai Saleh, district Haripur.

In Bandha Maneen, a youth Sagheer – son of Saeed Zaman - committed suicide by hanging him over unknown reasons.

A Comsats University student Abdullah was killed and four others including Nasir, Usman, Zakir and Noman were injured in clash between two groups of students in Government Degree College for Boys, Haripur. The students attacked each other with sharp edged knives.

The bodies and injured of all incidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas and the police after registering separate cases in all incidents at concerned police stations started investigation.