KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has been nominated as the sole organiser for the next five editions of Pakistan Pavilion for China-Arab Expo 2019. The FPCCI in this regard has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Ningxia on China Arab Expo, at FPCCI head office here, said a statement on Friday. Secretary General, FPCCI, Dr. Iqbal Thaheem and Deputy Division Chief of Exposition Affairs, CCPIT Ningxia, Yue Zhao signed the MoU on behalf of their organizations.–APP