Share:

The police arrested 33 outlaws including gamblers, recovered arms, narcotics and stake money during separate actions in different areas of Jaranwala on Saturday.

Following the instructions of the CPO Faisalabad Ishfaq Ahmad Khan, the police conducted operations against criminals in Chak Jhumara, Jhang Bazaar, Raza’abad, Mansoorabad and Millat Town areas of Jaranwala.

During the operations, 28 outlaws, including drug pushers, were arrested with 11 pistols, a gun, hundreds of rounds of different bores, 1.85 kilogram hashish and 271liter liquor.

Meanwhile, the Satiana police during a raid in Chak 77-GB arrested five gamblers including Ibad Ali, Arslan, Rashid, Irshad and Khalil Nasir besides recovered 4210 rupees stake money.