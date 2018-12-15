Share:

BERLIN : The governing parties in Germany have regained some approval ratings among German voters, the monthly survey Politbarometer published by public German broadcaster ZDF on Friday shows.

According to the poll, the conservative alliance of CDU/CSU gained three percent since the last poll in November and is currently favored by 30 percent of German voters. Another poll, the weekly Deutschlandtrend, published on Thursday night by German broadcaster ARD, even saw the CDU/CSU at 31 percent, the best result in this poll for the conservative union since nearly half a year. Last Friday, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer narrowly won the party vote against her competitor Friedrich Merz to succeed Angela Merkel as the new CDU chairman. According to Friday's poll results, however, only 38 percent considered Kramp-Karrenbauer capable of becoming the next German chancellor, while 41 percent believed that Kramp-Karrenbauer would not be "suitable as chancellor".

Among CDU voters, 68 percent would like Angela Merkel to remain Chancellor until the end of the current legislative period in 2021.

The coalition party SPD also gained one percent and now stands at 15 percent in the Politbarometer poll. In October, the social democrats (SPD) received their worst poll results ever, with only 14 percent of support among German voters. Back in 2017, the SPD had temporarily been the strongest political force in several polls and achieved poll scores of up to 32 percent.

With 19 percent, Germany's Green party remained the second-strongest party despite a loss of three percent in Friday's poll. Support of the Left Party remained unchanged at nine percent while the FDP lost one percent and dropped to seven percent. The far-right populist party AfD lost one percentage point and currently stood at 15 percent.