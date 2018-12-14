Share:

The village of Kohi Goth located between Manzil Pump and Saleh Mohammad Goth, has an overbear status in sense of education in government schools. The boundary and gates are destroyed, imbiber comes through these gates, teachers are not dutiful and there is no any arrangement of uniform, there is not any system of rule and regulation children are out of limits.

Although there are three private schools, due to the high fee structure poor people’ children can not afford them. They should think about poor children and admit them without fee also children have dreams like us, just need to fulfill them.

I humbly request to the government, please observe this issue and try to work on it else the future wholly relies on the providence of quality and accessible education.

DILAWAR ALI AND M SALEEM,

Karachi, December 4.