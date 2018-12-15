Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that telemedicine will be promoted by utilising latest information and communication technologies.

“Patients from far-flung areas could consult their specialist doctors,” the CM said while talking to the people of Dera Ghazi Khan and other cities at Arfa Karim Technology Park, the chief minister said that a pilot project of telemedicine will be started in DG Khan and Taunsa Sharif soon to help benefit the people belonging to the tribal areas.

After the success of the pilot project, scope of this facility will be extended to other cities as well, he added. He said that youth of backward areas will be provided employment opportunities.

He pointed out that vast opportunities of progress and employment exists in the field of IT. “Youth will be given necessary trainings about running IT based businesses. They will, thus, be able to earn the livelihood through freelancing,” he added. “e-Khidmat Centers, e-Rozgar Centers and e-Earn Centers will also be established in remote areas. Establishment of special economic zone and IT University sub-campus in DGK will be reviewed as well.”

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting at AKTP in which CPEC-related projects and development schemes for future were reviewed. Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that special economic zones will be set up to help change the destiny of the people. Investors will be given incentives in SEZs as we want to make Punjab province the center of trade and economic activities. Establishment of a mini-dam in Taunsa Sharif will be examined to store the gushing waters of hill-torrents of the area.

Similarly, completion of Multan Nishtar-II project and cancer hospital for DG Khan is also under consideration.

He reiterated his commitment that Punjab government will bring a revolution of information technology in DG Khan and other backward areas of the province. We also welcome Chinese investment in social sector of the province, he added. Chairman and Secretary P&D, CEO PBIT and others attended the meeting.

