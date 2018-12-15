Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday said that political opponents will not be targeted and no one would be made a political victim under the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to the mediamen after the inauguration of furniture exhibition under the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) at the Expo Centre here, he said the corrupt and the lawbreakers would be brought to the book by all means, adding that the government pursued zero tolerance policy on corruption.

The Punjab Governor said country’s economy was in a limbo due to the bad economic policies of the previous regimes over the past 70 years.

To a question, he said all development projects of the previous government would be completed by the Punjab government.

To another question, he said the furniture industry was flourishing and it was exporting besides fulfilling the furniture needs within the country.

He said federal and provincial governments would extend the fullest cooperation to the PFC.

The Governor also visited various stalls at the exhibition and lauded the standards maintained by the artisans of Pakistan.

Later, Ch Muhammad Sarwar inaugurated a visual arts exhibition at the National College of Arts (NCA) and admired the creativity of the graduating students.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was committed to the promotion of art and culture in the province.