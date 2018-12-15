Share:

Electronics company Haier has announced to donate home appliances to the shelter homes project - initiated by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

In a recent tweet, Haier CEO Javed Afridi has said that Haier Pakistan is honored to donate home appliances to the PM Imran Khan Shelters Home project and contribute to the vision of the prime minister.

Not only this, Afridi urged other people to come forth and add their part to this initiative and make Pakistan a better place for every individual to live in. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated state of the art Shelters Homes for orphans, street children and homeless people as part of 100 days plan of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project was aimed at restoring the self-respect of those people who spend the night under the open sky besides broadening the circle of social responsibility by the state and citizens.

Over 100 beds have been arranged inside the shelter homes to accommodate the poor. Women and homeless people will also be housed in the shelters. The PM was informed that the shelter homes have been established in line with PTI government policy to provide best possible facilities to the needy and deserving people.

It is the second shelters homes project after Punjab where this facilities have been provided to the shelterless with best accommodations facilities. The relevant staff has been posted in the shelters homes for proper look after of the inmates of the shelter homes.