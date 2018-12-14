Share:

Islamabad-Ramana police have registered a case against a man who filmed himself torturing a university girl while using foul language against her and her friend, official sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday. The video (showing a man identified as Wasif Abbasi, a lawyer and businessman beating and abusing a young girl with the handle of his pistol, in a room) leaked on social media and went viral after which law enforcement agencies took notice of the incident. Reportedly the accused has fled to China to avoid legal action against him.

According to sources, a female university student lodged a complaint with SP Saddar Zone Islamabad on 12 December 2018 stating that a man identified as Wasif Abbasi, a resident of Ghauri Town, proposed to her. She added that she refused the proposal after finding out that Wasif was married and had children. She told the police that he started threatening her of dire consequences when she refused to marry him. She said that Wasif came outside her house and called her downstairs where he tortured her and tore her clothes. “He also used abusive language against my friend and I,” the complainant mentioned. She alleged that she was being harassed and threatened by Wasif on her mobile phone due to which she could not even attend her university. The complainant requested the police to register a case against the accused and to provide her with protection.

The SP, while taking action, ordered the SHO to register a case and arrest the accused. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 506ii/354 and 25-D Telegraph Act with Ramana Police Station, sources said. The accused managed to escape to China to avoid being arrested by the police, sources said. On the other hand, the Rawalpindi police chief Abbas Ahsan, following the video leak and reports that the incident took place somewhere in Rawalpindi, also begun an investigation.

During the investigation, it was suggested that the girl was tortured and filmed somewhere in the limits of PS Ramna. Talking to media, Abbas Ahsan said Wasif tortured the girl and his friends filmed the inhumane incident.

He said the police also raided the residence of the accused in Satellite Town where police was informed that Wasif had left his place. He said the accused fled to China from Lahore Airport. He further said the step-father of the accused is residing in Kahuta.

Rawalpindi police are in touch with Islamabad police and all-out efforts would be made to arrest the accused, he said.

Another police officer told The Nation that Wasif Abbasi had registered a case against his first wife with PS Waris Khan in 2014 accusing her of contracting second marriage without dissolving Nikkah with him after which he divorced his first wife. IG Islamabad was not available for his comments.