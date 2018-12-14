Share:

Islamabad-The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is committed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) process and feels a special sense of responsibility to incorporate the SDGs process into academic activities in Pakistan, Friday. This was stated by Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman, Higher Education Commission while talking to a UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) delegation comprising Musarrat Youssuf, OIC Chief, Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting Section, UNICEF and Dr Luis Gorjon Fernandez, Head of Social Policy, UNICEF.

The statement issued said that Dr Banuri briefed the delegation about the major objectives of HEC including progress on increased access, quality and relevance. Since the inception of Higher Education Commission, the Chairman said, “The access rate has increased from 2.5 per cent to 10 per cent and Higher Education Commission is actively working on improvement in quality and relevance.”

Dr Banuri said Higher Education Commission values international collaborations for promotion of higher education and research in the country. He said “Higher Education Commission has developed a number of collaborations with various countries including the United States, China and the United Kingdom”. He stated that the Sustainable Development Goals are meant to lift up the downtrodden communities, pulling them out of poverty and paucity of education. He maintained that HEC plans to establish a regional research fund to promote research culture at grass root level which will help people of different districts of Pakistan find solutions to their local problems. The Higher Education Commission Chairman stressed on the need for mobilizing masses to work on ignored issues which could help resolve their local problems. “Higher Education Commission will encourage regional universities or university campuses in districts to collect database and identify challenges and opportunities for research. This research with will prove to be very effective in addressing local socio-economic issues,” he affirmed.

Shedding light on the mission of UNICEF, Dr Fernandez said UNICEF works in collaboration with the local, provincial and federal governments to safeguard the rights of children. He said UNICEF Pakistan wants to integrate a forum to work on a welfare policy for children in the country. Youssuf informed the Chairman that UNICEF is also working on the welfare of Pakistani adolescents. She emphasized on engagement with academia for work on the rights of children and well-being of adolescents. Dr Banuri said Higher Education Commission and UNICEF need to identify potential areas and possibilities of bilateral collaboration, as the two sides can undertake joint impact for research programmes with the universities playing a leading role.