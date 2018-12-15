Share:

In Indian occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred nine Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred three youth during a cordon and search operation in Kharpora Sirnoo area of the district.

People took to the streets and held forceful demonstrations against the killing of the youth.

Indian troops fire bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, killing six more youth and injuring dozens others. Intense clashes between the demonstrators and Indian forces’ personnel were going on in the area when last reports came in.

Earlier, two Indian soldiers were injured in an attack in the area. One of the injured later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended rails service in the occupied territory.