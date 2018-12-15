Share:

Adviser to Prime Minister (PM) on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain has said that the institutional reform was the need of the hour and the performance of departments could be improved through reforms.

Speaking during his meeting with Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday, Dr Ishrat Hussain said that the performance management should be focused upon. He said that several steps have already been taken to improve the performance of departments and further measures were being taken in accordance with the situation.

During the meeting, the Advisor to PM and the CM discussed measures regarding reforms, reconstruction, savings and austerity in government departments. Speaking on the occasion, CM Buzdar said that two taskforces have been formed for reforms in the government departments and institutions as per the vision of the PM. “Speedy work would be done on the institutional reforms that would improve the performance of departments,” he added.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has set new examples of austerity and austerity was being promoted at every level. Considerable reduction has been done in the expenditures of CM office and all other departments.