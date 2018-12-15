Share:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed hope on Saturday that, with the help of other people involved in searching for a lasting solution to Syrian crisis, he would be able to announce the country’s constitutional committee together with UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura before the end of this week.

The creation of the committee, which is expected to draft Syria’s new constitution, was agreed upon during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian resort city of Sochi in late January.

“We know that there is no military solution in Syria, we know that there should be a political solution, these are the core conditions that have brought Iran, Russia and Turkey together,” he said.

“We hope that with other people's helping and, hopefully, not impeding we will be able to announce a constitutional committee with Staffan de Mistura before the end of this week,” Zarif said on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in Qatar.