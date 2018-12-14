Share:

ATTOCK-Senior Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Mufti Kifayat Ullah who was arrested by the Attock Police in a provocative speech case was shifted to hospital after he suffered from serious health complications. He was in Attock jail where he fell ill and subsequently was shifted to hospital inside the jail.

A spokesman for JUI-F Attock Haroon Rashid while talking to newsman said that Mufti Kifayat Ullah is a diabetic and also suffering from heart disease. He demanded the government to shift him to a well-equipped hospital. He also warned that if something happens wrong to Mufti Kifayat, the present government and jail administration would be responsible.

Boy-molester among 11 rounded up

Police have booked 11 alleged anti-social elements from different parts of the district. According to police sources, the Jand Police registered a case against Muhammad Afzal for allegedly molesting a Class 10th student of Government High School Nara. The Attock Saddr Police arrested one Muhammad Siddique for possessing illegal arms and ammunition which include a rifle 8mm, one repeater rifle, one pistol, 4 magazines, 68 cartridges and 90 rounds. Similarly, the Basal Police arrested Imran and Nisar Ahmad for trying to peddle 1.1kg of charas and displaying red-colour Number plate on motorcycle respectively.

Meanwhile, Attock police registered a case against Safdar Abbas Shah for allegedly giving three bogus cheques worth Rs2.3 million.

In another attempt from village Gakhar, police arrested six gamblers while three escaped from the crime scene.