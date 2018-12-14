Share:

LOS ANGELES-Jonas Blue wants to make ‘’unique’’ music. The ‘Polaroid’ hitmaker says his main focus is creating music which is a little different from everything out there and admits it was a ‘’magic moment’’ when his track ‘Perfect Strangers’ was well received.

He said: ‘’I always strive to make my music unique. I think when ‘Perfect Strangers’ landed and was so well received, it was a magic moment.’’

And Jonas is ‘’happy’’ with how his whole album went down with his fans.

He added to DNA India: ‘’People seem to like different tracks. It’s different with an album as you’re not focussed on one single specific track but I’m happy with how it all went down.’’

Meanwhile, Jonas previously heaped praise on 2015 ‘X Factor’ champion Louisa Johnson, and revealed they have been working hard plotting her next big move.

He recently said: ‘’I have worked with Louisa, she’s the most incredibly talented singer. I honestly got chills when she came in the studio and she messaged me last week about getting some more studio time together, so we’ll do that. Her voice is incredible but it is a hard business, it really is, you have to make sure you find your sound and you’re able to stick to it, and people believe it.

Honestly, I don’t really know how to explain it but it is really hard, but she deserves so much success.’’