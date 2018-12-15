Share:

Pakistan-born Lord Qurban Hussain stated, if Britain plays the role of a mediator then the Kashmir dispute may be resolved.

He said this in a statement highlighted that the future of 1.2 billion people is at stake owing to Kashmir issue and Britain should play its part to bridge the gap between Pakistan and India.

The solution to Kashmir conflict is highly imperative, he stressed while underscoring that Britain can change the lives of people living in Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention that in July Lord Nazeer Ahad, member of British House of Lords, had demanded a conference on Kashmir issue under the banner of the United Nations.