Labour teams have recovered 60 children during an operation against child labour in all over Punjab. This was stated in a press release issued here on Friday. The action was taken on the direction of Secretary Labour Sara Aslam. As many as 434 inspections were conducted. Secretary Labour Sara Aslam said that 47 FIRs have been registered against accused involved in child labour. All labour inspectors have been directed to take stern action against child labour in the province. She said that accused involved in child labour do not deserve any leniency.–APP