Rawalpindi-The farmers and landlords whose land is being acquired for Rawalpindi Ring Road have demanded the government for fair compensation for their land and jobs for their siblings.

“The government should pay us Rs2 million per kanal land, royalty and commercial plots or else we would launch a protest demonstration,” said scores of farmers and landlords in a session of Joint Action Committee held here on Friday.

Raja Ijaz, Quaid Tehreek-e-Potohar Province, chaired the meeting of Joint Action Committee while it was attended by Joint Action Committee Chairman Raja Maskin, Chief Organizer Arshad Sulehri, Qazi Asad Advocate, TPP Jatta Hathyal President Rashid Mehmood, Master Muhabat Ali, Qazi Zulfiqar, Faisal Kiyani and Syed Fiaz Gilani.

Chaudhry Ameen, Nazir Ahmed, Raja Gulraiz Akhter, Azhar Mehmood Butt, Muhammad Ikhlaq, Asif Mandhal, Babar, Muhammad Bisharat, Adnan Khalil, Muhammad Razaq, Haji Tahir, Haji Muhammad Hafeez, Abid Zaheer, Haji Pervaiz, Ch Muhammad Banaras and Muhammad Hafeez Hashmi the farmers and land owners whose land is being acquired for the project were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Raja Ijaz and Raja Maskin said, “The government is making its mind to pay us less in return of our land and that would not be accepted at any cost.” They said the government should acquire per kanal land against Rs 2 million besides giving royalty and commercial plots alongside the multimillion project.

They said the government should also recruit the siblings of landlords and farmers whose land is being acquired for the project.

They said a protest demonstration would be initiated if the government failed in meeting the genuine demands of the landlords and farmers of Haraka, Khengar Kalan, Mohra Phipher, Mandhal, Takry Mandhal, Bhattian Noor Din, Basali, Langar, Piyal, Tapai, Dhoke Gujran and Bagha Sheikhan, the villages from where the government has planned to execute the project.

Raja Ijaz, while talking to The Nation, said the next meeting of Joint Action Committee would convene on December 22 to chalk out the next line of action. He said the landlords and famers would not move back even an inch from their legal stance and the government has to accept their demands. Punjab government had approved the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The government has also allocated Rs 99.975 million for the feasibility study and design of the mega project. Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) will execute the project.