Lahore - Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Almas Hyder has urged the government to make easy the process of getting electricity connections for industrial sector as prolonged procedures and bureaucratic hurdles are adding to the cost of doing business.

The LCCI president said that role of electricity could not be undermined as it drives the development of manufacturing sector. Power generation in the country is far better than the past but getting industrial electricity connection is still a mind-boggling task and Pakistan holds a sinking position of 167th in regards to getting electricity.

“Getting electricity is one of the major economic indicators and we have to make these better if we want to compete impressively with our competitors in the international market”, Almas Hyder added.

The LCCI chief suggested establishment of an E-Portal for new connections and other services where application can be submitted by the applicants with all other required documents online. He said that proposed E-Portal should be integrated with Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Land Record Management Information System (LRMIS) and NADRA database for the verification of company’s information. He said that E-Portal should also allow online banking, credit, debit cards, mobile banking and other electronic transfers for fee submission. He further stated that after submission of verified safety inspection report, demand notice should be generated through E-Portal.

Almas Hyder urged the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to accept the internal wiring report of private certified and registered contractors. Currently, internal wiring inspection is being conducted by Electrical Inspector. He said that Electrical Inspector from Punjab Energy Development should monitor reports of registered engineers randomly. He said that Energy Department and Pakistan Engineering Council should regulate the professional Engineers to ensure professionalism and integrity. He said that Electric Inspector should upload the Internal Wiring report on the E-Portal within 10 days.