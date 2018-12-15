Share:

A growing number of women connected to tech-enabled start-ups in Pakistan were facing cultural deterrents, including lack of a supportive environment for mothers and difficulty in the networking for business development.

Additionally, the lack of reasonably priced and safe commuting options also hindered women’s mobility, limiting the growth of their start-ups. These conclusions were drawn in a new publication ‘SheConnects – tech-enabled women entrepreneurship in Pakistan,’ launched by the Media Matters for Democracy and the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES), a German political think-tank working on the democratic themes of solidarity, peace and justice in Pakistan.

The research also highlights the challenges with the taxation system that have been deemed unfriendly to start-ups by multiple interviewees. The author recommends creating new tax brackets that were responsive to the particular challenges of new start-ups that have yet to become profitable.

The research celebrates growing and active engagement of multiple government initiatives and private sector incubators and accelerators as enablers for women entrepreneurs. However, the role of academic institutions had been found to be questionable and the author recommends academic institutions to institutions to offer expertise about local markets, to increase connections with the industry and to increase the focus on innovative, tech-enabled solutions.

Speaking at the report launch, Acting Ambassador of Netherland Marain Kappeyne appreciated the research. “I think it is a very timely report, on what are the challenges Pakistani women can face and how can technology and internet help. The recommendations are very clear and I recognised many of them as in my country it was and still is difficult for women to start a business. I think this research is giving tools to Pakistani women,” she said.

She also said that women should join forces and support each other in such matters. “This study is a very basic mapping of the growing trend of women entrepreneurs entering the tech-enabled economy in Pakistan. Based on interviews with 10 women entrepreneurs, I have mapped the enabling factors, the pitfalls, the challenges and possible solutions,” said Sadaf Khan, co-founder director of the Media Matters for Democracy and author of the report.

It was very interesting to note that technology was not just enabling women entrepreneurs but actually expanding opportunities for different kinds of home-based workers who start working with these start-ups,” she said. Head of German Mission Dr Jokish Deputy noted that women around the world face similar issues when they step out to work or use technology. He stressed that they need to work collectively to overcome the barriers.

Speaking at the event, Sidra Saeed of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung noted that women entrepreneurs to face a lot of challenges. “These include patriarchal enrooted issues and others like lack of education, knowledge etc. Therefore, this discourse on women in digital entrepreneurship needs to be strongly embedded not only as an economic topic but also culturally, she said.