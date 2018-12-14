Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa will screen Iranian drama film, The Salesman under its Mandwa Film Club here on December 15 for the audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Released in 2016, ‘The Sales man’ is directed by Asghar Farhadi and starring Taraneh Alidoosti and Shahab Hosseini. It is about a married couple who perform Arthur Miller’s play Death of a Salesman on stage, when the wife is assaulted. Her husband attempts to determine the identity of the attacker, while she struggles to cope with post-trauma stress. Farhadi chose Miller’s play as his story within a story based on shared themes.

A co-production between Iran and France, the film was shot in Tehran, beginning in 2015. The Mandwa film club of Lok Virsa is an initiative taken by the institute to revive the classical cinema in the twin cities and involve the fun lovers in healthy activities that keep alive the dying the culture and traditions among the young generation, the organizers said.

The Mandwa club screens national and international classical hits on every weekend and invite audience from all walks of life to entertain them as well as engage them in cultural programs.