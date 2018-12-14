Share:

Rawalpindi-A man was killed in a cross -firing between two groups in Dhoke Mangtal, within limit of Police Station (PS) Ratta Amral, informed official sources on Friday. The deceased was identified as Adeel, whose dead body was moved to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy, source said. Heavy contingent of police inspected the crime scene and collected evidences besides interviewing eyewitnesses as part of the investigation. According to sources, a clash occurred between two groups in which members of both parties opened indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons. Resultantly, Adeel sustained bullet injuries due to which he died on his way to the hospital. The reason behind the armed clash is said to be a fight that took place two days ago between a local group ‘777’ and men of Khan Nasir Khan, a political personality belonging to PPP. Sources said police have taken three suspects into custody during a raid and shifted them to police station for investigation. Station House Officer (SHO) PS Ratta Amral Malik Sajid, when contacted, said a man was killed in a gun fight between two groups. He said police are investigating the murder case and no FIR has been registered against any accused so far.

Meanwhile, Taxila police have begun investigation in allegations of a man that two of his brothers had killed their sister and threw her dead body in a well in Banni Mohala. The police have also taken two accused identified as Farhan and Kamran into custody for investigation. According to Taxila police, a man identified as Imran, a resident of Islamabad, lodged a complaint with police stating that his mother and two sisters were staying with Kamran and Farhan in Taxila. He said the duo killed their sister Shabana (40) and dumped her body in a well. Police called Rescue 1122 in which conducted search operation to recover the dead body. However, the operation was stopped due to lack of visibility. A moharar of PS Taxila said that police are probing the matter but have no clue about the whereabouts of Shabana. He said the accused told the police that their sister went missing mysteriously because she was mentally retarded.