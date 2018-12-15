Share:

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan on Friday inaugurated the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution’s online collection system. Launching ceremony was arranged at Arfa Karim Tower in which Secretary Labour Sara Aslam, Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution Saqib Manan, Chairman P&D and PITB Habib-ur-Rehman, Bank of Punjab representative Waqar Anees and officers of PITB participated. The minister said that the basic purpose of this mobile application was to facilitate the business community and labourers. This was prime priority of the government to provide basic rights to labourers, he said and added that announcement of labour policy, initiative to eradicate child labour and online collection system were the main targets of 100 days agenda. –APP