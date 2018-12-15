Share:

LAHORE:- Mother of Test cricketers Kamran Akmal, Umer Akmal and Adnan Akmal was laid to rest in a local graveyard here. She died on Friday morning after a protracted illness. Her three sons Kamran, Umer and Adnan were a rare example of real brothers having the honour of representing Pakistan in Test cricket. Both Kamran and Adnan were in Multan Stadium for their ongoing National T20 Cup matches. Kamran, who was leading Lahore Whites and was to play Rawalpindi, was called to the dressing room from the ground to inform him the tragic news of his mother’s death.–Staff Reporter