ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court on Friday adjourned hearing of the Flagship Investment Reference against Sharif Family till December 17, wherein defence lawyer would continue his final arguments on the next hearing.

Giving final arguments in Flagship Investment Reference, Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris pleaded before the trial court that his client was accused of real owner of offshore companies, however, the charge sheet had read that his sons were the ‘benamidar’ of these assets.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik resumed hearing on graft reference against Sharif Family filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also appeared before the court in judicial complex.

As the hearing began, the defence lawyer started concluding arguments in Flagship Investment Reference before the trial court.

He presented the documents of three more companies associated with the property of Nawaz Sharif’s sons in the Britain and informed the court that documents related to other companies would be produced later.

He said that it was the business of Nawaz’s sons to purchase property, adding, that his client had submitted a request to the UK Land Registry to obtain the record.

He said that the defence would submit the documents formally with the court after their verifications.

He said that the name of former Prime Minister was mentioned only with the Capital FZE amongst the companies listed in reference.

He said that his client had never accepted his connection with business of his sons before the National Assembly or at any other forum.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case wherein Haris would continue his final arguments on Monday.