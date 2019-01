Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Naya Pakistan 's vision is actually the vision of our great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He expressed these views in a tweet on Saturday.

Naya Pakistan 's vision is actually the vision of our great leader Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah - 1/2 pic.twitter.com/hLNQZBDT4L — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 15, 2018

The PM also shared a speech of prominent scholar late Dr Israr Ahmad about Quaid-e-Azam's vision for Pakistan.