MULTAN-The Nishtar Institute of Dentistry (NID), the only dental college of South Punjab, has been functioning without a regular principal for nine years since its opening.

According sources, set up in 2009 as an independent hospital for dental health, the NID could not get even a single regular principal so far.

After shifting from Nishtar Hospital, it was run by head NID Dr Saeed who looked after its affairs for one year followed by Dr Pervaiz as acting principal.

The other doctors who served at NID as principal having additional charge included: Dr Sohail, Dr Riaz Warraich, and Dr Usman Akhtar who visits for a couple of days in month because of his regular posting at Demont Dental College, Lahore which is creating administrative and other issues for institute.

The NID is one of the three dental colleges across the province and has 66 seats for BDS students.

The Institute is short of faculty as well which is also a big issue for the students and they have to go to Nishtar Medical University (NMU) for studying basic sciences including Anatomy, Bio Chemistry, Pathology, Behavioural Sciences Physiology and Pharmacology.

On Dec 11, in a letter written to the NID principal, NMU Dean of Basic Medical Sciences, Dr Khalid Usman regretted to teach BDS students, quoting shortage of space in lecture theatres and faculty of the department of university which was built in 1953 for a capacity of 200 students while it already accommodating 325 MBBS first year students.

He requested the principal to arrange BDS lectures in NID Basic Medical Sciences department which is already short of faculty.

When contacted, NID Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Tariq confirmed to APP that the Institute does not have regular principal for the last nine years.

He said that In Punjab only three dentists are full professors adding that this shortage might be one reasons of availability of regular principal.

However, he informed that health department was reminded of this grave serious issue many times but the problem still existed.

Owing to absence of regular principal, NID is suffering a lot, he regretted.

Shortage of faculty is also a big issue of the institute which need the authorities on priority basis because 66 BDS students get admission in NID every year.