Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former captain Rashid Latif has said that Pakistan have 50-50 chances South Africa and they need to work harder to win the tough series against them.

Talking to The Nation, Latif said: “For me, South Africa series is highly important for us as future of Sarfraz Ahmed as captain depends upon it. He must come up with positive frame of mind and utilise his options according to situation and lead the team from front. Instead of taking pressure, he must remain cool and calm, which will help him a lot. He also needs to score more runs to stamp out his authority.”

He said Pakistan have a formidable bowling attack, which can help the team register crucial victories. “The main area of concern is batting, as Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq are most likely to open the innings for Pakistan in case Fakhar Zaman doesn’t recover from injury. I hope Fakhar will get completely fit before Test series starts from 26 - the Boxing Day in Centurion.

“Pakistan badly need 28-year-old Fakhar to get off to flying start against the Proteas fast bowling battery, which has some high-profile names. Styen is also making comeback, anyhow, Pakistani batsmen have to play with more sensibility and try to avoid playing outside or wayward deliveries, as South African’s are master of holding slip or catches,” he added.

Latif said Pakistan will get boost with the return of leg break bowler Shahdab Khan, who missed Test series against Australia and New Zealand, as he was nursing groin-injury, while experience of Muhammad Aamir could be beneficial for green caps, as he is more than capable of bouncing back.

He said Sarfraz has to come up with wonders, as it is the most important series till date and test of his nerves and character. “I feel Sarfraz can cope with the pressure, if he remains calm and try to dictate terms. As long as he made positive and bold decisions, he is bound to lead the side with complete authority.”

The former cricketer said middle order looks quite balanced, if Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam and Azhar Ali stay at the crease and runs are bound to come thick and fast from their willows.

“If Pakistan team want to put South Africa under pressure, they must have to at least score 300 plus. To give bowlers something to bowl at, without scoring enough runs, it would be almost impossible to stop mighty South Africans. But I feel it is too early to completely write off Pakistan.

“Now most feared cricketer AB de Villiers had retired and Hahsim Amla is not scoring enough runs. I can see Pakistan team had huge chance of upsetting and against the odds perform more than expectations of few, who don’t give even outside chance to green caps. For me, the series will be very exciting and the team, which will control emotions and play according to situation, will prevail,” Latif concluded.