Pakistan, China and Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding vis-a-vis anti terrorism cooperation in Kabul on Saturday.

The document was signed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmoud Qureshi, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani.

The signing was witnessed by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Earlier in the day while speaking at the opening session of the trilateral talk, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan, China and Afghanistan will have to collectively foil the designs of enemies of peace in the region.

Speaking at the trilateral dialogue in Kabul on Saturday, he stressed for bolstering regional cooperation in diverse sectors.

Reaffirming commitment to eradication of terrorism, the Foreign Minister was of the view that better border management between Pakistan and Afghanistan and intelligence sharing will be greatly beneficial for both the countries.

He said Pakistan will continue to play facilitative role on Afghan reconciliation process.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said we will do everything to support the growing momentum towards reconciliation provided others play their due role and share responsibility and create an enabling environment towards that end.

He said Pakistan has always supported dialogue process for peaceful resolution of Afghan conflict.

He said our stance has now also been vindicated by the international community.

The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his remarks said that his country desires to make the Afghan reconciliation process successful.

He said we will play our role to reduce trust deficit between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Wang Yi said that his country also wants to further strengthen relations with Afghanistan and desires to make it part of CPEC.

He said we support an Afghan led and afghan owned peace process.

This is the second meeting of the three foreign ministers after their kick-off meeting in Beijing last year.

FM Qureshi is accompanied by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other senior officials of the Foreign Office on his one-day offical visit to Kabul.

Further, during his day-long visit, the foreign minister will hold bilateral dialogue with his Chinese counterpart.

Speaking to the media ahead of his departure, the foreign minister welcomed the Chinese initiative of holding trilateral dialogue. "Both Pakistan and China desire peace, stability, prosperity and development in Afghanistan," he said.

"We are carrying the message of friendship and peace to Afghanistan," he added. The foreign minister stressed that peace is imperative to for the region to move forward on the path of sustainable development.