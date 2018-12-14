Share:

Rawalpindi-Pakistan Postal Service has been facing a deficit of Rs 12.5 billion every year and the government is struggling hard to stabilize the financial position of the department by introducing new services including e-commerce, mobile money order and logistic facilities in the country. “We are working hard day and night to put the house in order and will earn revenue double than the deficit that the Postal Services is facing currently,’ said Federal Minister for Postal Service Murad Saeed at a ceremony held at General Post Office (GPO) Saddar on Friday. The ceremony was arranged by Post Master General (PMG) Northern Punjab Circle Hafiz Zafar Ali Malik to introduce the officers and field staff to the minster. Senior and junior officers of GPO, PMG Islamabad, Azad and Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Biltistan Laeeq Zaman also attended the ceremony.

Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed said that the department is going into a huge loss and the total deficit had been recorded at Rs 52 billion. He said the government is planning to digitalize the postal services for providing modern and fast facilities to the consumers across the country. “Pakistan Post is heading towards e-commerce, rebranding, mobile money order and enhanced logistic facilities via a network of 13000 post offices across the country,” he said. He added that Pakistan Post has a market of 80 billion rupees and it can tap its share with enhanced services and attractive packages. “I am very well aware of the weaknesses of Pakistan Post and also about my power and courage. We have 47000 officers and filed staffers that can bring a positive change,” the minister claimed. He asked the officers and field workers to impart their duties with dedication, commitment and honesty to overcome the current losses of 12.5 billion, and also to make it into an earning institution. “I have set the target for one year and after that Pakistan Post will be the most revenue generating department of the country,” he said. He expressed his deep concerned over shabby condition of post offices in the country with a pledge to provide all the missing facilities in the outlets. He said that the hardworking employees and officers would be rewarded while action would be taken against those found involved in negligence. Murad Saeed said that he has been holding meetings with private sector to bring a change in the field. He said that the Pakistan Post is also going to sign a MoU with National Bank of Pakistan to improve services for overseas Pakistanis and to get share in remittances.

He said the government would also stop illegal transfer of money through Hawala and Hundi in the country. The federal minister urged the media and general public to support the government in revamping Pakistan post .

Answering a question of media about his NRO statement, Murad Saeed said ordering forensic audit of development projects by PML-N by spending billion of rupees has caused panic in the ranks of N League and that is why he was approached by seven leaders for NRO.

He said he would reveal their names on the floor of the Parliament besides sharing other information.

“I will definitely take action and will cancel all such costly tenders,” he replied in response to another query regarding allotment of contracts of utility bills and driving licenses to two private courier services during the tenure of PPP.