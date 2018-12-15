Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal has said that Pakistan highly values its relations with South Africa.

The Minister stated this while talking to High Commissioner of South Africa Mpendulo Jele, who called on her on Friday.

Both the dignitaries highlighted the importance of enhanced defence cooperation was also highlighted between the defence industries of two countries.

They exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and enhancing cooperation in defence production, Culture, Tourism, Agriculture, Science and Technology.

Pakistan and South Africa enjoy warm and cordial relations ever since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1994, Minister said.

She also mentioned that military and defence relations between Pakistan and South Africa have the potential to grow.

Zobaida Jalal reiterated the need of cooperation in the defence field and said two sides should explore possibilities of joint venture.

Federal Miniser stated that Pakistan has a well established defence industry compatible to the defence industry of any advance country. The minister expressed her desire to exchange mutual delegations at all levels.