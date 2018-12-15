Share:

RAWALPINDI - Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said that Parliament would be taken into confidence regarding the matter of National Reconciliation Order (NRO) and all details would be shared with the members of the House.

He expressed these remarks during his visit to Rawalpindi General Post Office (GPO) here on Friday.

The Minister said that at present, the postal services department is facing a deficit of Rs 12.5 billion annually while its total deficit was Rs 52 billion.

He said that result-oriented and immediate steps are being taken to increase revenue of Postal Department and hopefully its deficit of Rs 12.5 billion per annum will be controlled and will be turned into a profitable department.

On the occasion, the Minister said that services of E-Commerce and mobile money order would be started in the next three months. Murad said that Postal Department is one of the largest state institution of the country which was ignored in the past due to political interests.

The Minister said that use of latest technology would be introduced at 13,000 postal offices and training of 47,000 employees would be carried out according to international standard with an aim to make it a profitable organisation.

Murad further said that no transfer and posting would be made on political basis as political interference is a major factor in debacle of institutions.