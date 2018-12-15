Share:

LAHORE - Former first class cricketers and leading cricket organsiers Masood Anwar and Asif Faridi Friday termed as baseless and fabricated allegations levelled by Pindi’s local cricket organiserss Ashiq Hussain and Mubashir Jaffar Kasuri against them.

Masood and Faridi while talking to The Nation from Rawalpindi said that these allegations were made just to tarnish and damage their good image in Rawalpindi as well as in Pakistan. “Ashiq Hussain is President of County Cricket Club and Member of Provisional Committee of DCA Rawalpindi for the last many years. Mubashir is secretary of Imran Cricket Club Rawalpindi while Maj (R) Naeem Akhtar Gallani (former member of PCB’s BoG) is President of this club.

“Mubashir is also legal advisor of RDCA and also on the panel of PCB as legal advisor. Everyone knows in Rawalpindi that DCA/RRCA did not organise a single tournament during the last many years,” they added.

Clearing their position, both Masood and Faridi said: “We both went to Pindi Cricket Stadium on the day of trials along with 15 to 20 Presidents of Rawalpindi clubs to watch the trials. This was not a non-cricketing activity. We were at the ground at 8:50am well before the organisers and selectors came to conduct the trials, which were started at 11:00 am on the main pitch as the RDCA failed to prepare the side practice pitches for these important trials. Actually the organizers of trials had failed to inform the ground staff that the trials had to be conducted on main pitch of the stadium.” “We never misbehaved with the selectors nor did we pressurise them about the selection of any player. It is also baseless that we had had any intention to spoil the trials in presence of hundred of players and organizers,” they added.

As regards imposition of ban on Masood Anwar, they said that when the devolution plan came in 2002 and all divisions were abolished, all the responsibilities were shifted DCAs all over Pakistan. There was no account of DCA Rawalpindi in operation and only Rawalpindi Division Cricket Association funds have all funds with them.

“In the meantime, New Zealand cricket came to Pakistan for a one-day international match which was scheduled at Pindi Cricket Stadium on April 24, 2002. The RCA had no funds as such the then Chairman Pakistan Cricket board Gen Tauqir Zia provided an amount of Rs 800,000 to RCA to meet all expenditure. We opened account with this amount of Rs 800,000 while an amount of Rs 621,276 and remaining amount of Rs 178,724 was there in the account.

“This amount was incurred on cricket activities in the subsequent years. After relieving of the issue amongst Ashraf Qureshi and Masood Anwar on October 30, 2005, the elections of DCA Rawalpindi were held with the approval of PCB chairman Shehryar Khan and Shakeel Sheikh was made arbitrator to announce decision in case of any dispute administrative – non administrative financial or any other matter relating to DCA Rawalpindi and the award/decision so announced shall be treated as final and binding on us. Later on, PCB notified that all the financial allegations, which were leveled against Masood Anwar, have been cleared by Finance Department of PCB,” they added.

Masood said actually a former PCB’s BoG member didn’t want him to be elected as Regional Head of Rawalpindi and he was forced to keep away from RCA office. Moreover Sajid Hussain was made to act as secretary till the elections are held. But due to strong mafia, the elections of DCA secretary could not be held and he is still working as member ad-hoc (provisional) committee since 2006 till now.”

Masood and Faridi said that due to violation of rules, Major (R) Naeem Gillani got elected as Regional Head of Rawalpindi despite the fact that he was not office-bearer of any of DCA of Rawalpindi. “I was elected as member Board of Governors (BoG) of PCB in 2013 and everybody in PCB knew that I worked there honestly with dedication to promote the cause of cricket,” said Masood. He added that he was never banned by PCB, never involved in illegal activities nor also barred from contesting any elections. Actually present office-bearers of Pindi are afraid of free and fair early elections under fair scrutiny of clubs.

Both further said: “In this regard, the clubs of Rawalpindi have submitted complaints against one earlier scrutiny which was conducted in violation of PCB constitution and rules. The appeals of those clubs are pending due to this violation. There are irregularities in holding of tournaments.

Majority of Clubs have requested to declare scrutiny held in June, 2018 as null & void and asked for holding of scrutiny under a neutral scrutiny committee of PCB.”