BAHAWALPUR-Under the alleged patronage of the Municipal Corporation (MC), owners of different commercial plazas have constructed shops in their parking area, and have encroached state land for setting up parking lots.

It has been learnt that plazas including Awais Complex, Dubai Plaza, and Al-Karim Plaza have constructed shops in the area reserved for a parking lot, and they have encroached state land for establishing parking lots. Citizens have filed complaints to Deputy Commissioner and Bahawalpur Mayor against the irregularity, but no action could be taken against the accused under political pressure.

In the walled city, a trader has built a plaza with the name of Awan Plaza, and according to the building plan, its basement was reserved for parking of vehicles. But, with the connivance of MC officials, the owner e has constructed shops in the parking area. Anjuman-e-Tajran President Akhtar Langah has filed complaints to Punjab chief secretary against it but to no avail.

On circular Road, another trader has built Dubai Plaza, and he has sold parking area in the basement and rented shops. He allegedly shares profit from the shops with the MC officials. A third trader has built a plaza with the name of Al-Karim Plaza on Circular Road, and he has sold its parking area.

As these plazas do not have space for parking lots, the MC officers have made a deal with them, and they have allowed them to establish motorcycle stands outside these plazas. A huge sum of money is extorted from the people parking their bikes at these parking stands, and it is distributed to the corrupt MC officers. Encroachments have also increased traffic problems. Citizens including Malik Akhtar Langah, Malik Safdar Nazim Hussain, Zafar Iqbal, and Imran Haider demanded that the administration conduct operation against the encroachments and the corrupt officers.

In this regard, Mayor Aqeel Najam Hashmi said that these constructions had been done prior to his appointment as mayor, and he had taken notice of public complaints. He added that cases had been registered in this regard, and an anti-encroachment operation would be launched.

MANY SUSPECTS NABBED IN CRACKDOWN

The district police arrested a number of suspects in a crackdown on professional criminals. According to police sources, Ahmedpur East City, Kotwali, Cantt, Musafir Khana and Bahawalpur Saddr police in a crackdown on liquor dealers arrested suspects including Ilyas, Mazhar Saddique, M Ali Irfan, Khursheed, Shehzad and Nauman, and they recovered 139 litres of locally brewed liquor, 20 bottles and liquor brewing equipment from their possession.

Police Station Ahmedpur East and Uch Sharif in a crackdown on drug-dealers arrested suspects including Nazuk and Ejaz Hussain and recovered 1.2kg of Charas, and 6kg of hashish.

Police Station Saddr Ahmadpur East in a crackdown on gamblers arrested suspects including named Arif and Habib Ullah and recovered 52 playing cards, a mobile phone and Rs1,970 stake money from their possession. The police registered cases against the criminals at respective police stations and started investigation. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ameer Taimoor Khan said that crackdown on criminal elements would continue, and no leniency would be showed to them.