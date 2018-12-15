Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has strongly denounced the attack on security personnel in Kech district of Balochistan on Friday night.

In his message, he prayed for the departed souls and commiserated with the bereaved families.

He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the attack.

The PM said the cowardly acts of enemies cannot shake the resolve of our security personnel. He said the terrorist elements will be chased until they are completely wiped off.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also condemned the attack on security personnel in Kech district of Balochistan last night.

He prayed for the departed souls and commiserated with the bereaved families.