MULTAN-Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmad Khan has decided launching a crackdown on "touts" as data regarding touts visiting different police stations and government offices has been gathered by the regional police.

Police sources disclosed on Friday that the RPO has sent a letter to the Multan CPO and DPOs of Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts to initiate action against the touts. "They have been asked to contact the Deputy Commissioners of their respective districts and get such elements declared touts under 59 Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Act 1973," sources added. Once these elements are marked as touts under the Act, police will start crackdown.

PARKS, GREEN BELTS UP-GRADATION

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to upgrade parks and green belts of the city.

PHA DG Ali Akbar Bhatti held a meeting with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali and Director Sultan Ghee Majid Fakhri here on Friday. He said the PHA would collaborate with educational and other departments for the purpose.

The DG said the project would be started soon with the up-gradation of green belt on Old Shujabad road where more saplings and flowers would be planted. Later, he visited Circuit House park and directed proper maintenance of departmental vehicles.