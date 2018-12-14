Share:

OKARA-The police claimed to have arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money. On a tip-off, the A-Division police raided a gambling den on Akbar Road and arrested gamblers including Imran, Tariq, Shehbaz Bhatti, Abdul Ghafoor, Azam, Ali Asghar and Tehsin. An amount of Rs13,200 was recovered from them. Besides, six mobile phones were also recovered from their possession. A case was registered against them.

Similarly, the police, in a crackdown on narcotics dealers, arrested various persons and recovered drugs and liquor from them. The Gogera police arrested Ali Ahmed with 1.2kg of Charas. The Okara Saddr police arrested Tanveer of 40/2L with 220g of Charas.

The Depalpur Saddr police arrested Zahid Hassan with 25 litres of liquor. While Ashraf was arrested with 20 litres of liquor, Mansha with 20 litres of liquor, Noor Ahmed with 20 litres of liquor, and Iftikhar Ahmed with 12 litres of liquor. Cases were registered accordingly.