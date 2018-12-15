Share:

City police raided one of the biggest gambling dens in Lahore and arrested several gamblers including Mian Haseeb alias Vicky. A police spokesman on Friday described the raid as “successful” and said that notorious gang leader Mian Haseeb alias Vicky along with other 10 gamblers was arrested during the police operation. The raid was conducted in the Lower Mall police vicinity, the stronghold of Mian Vicky. According to the spokesman, the police also seized cash worth millions of rupees, two rifles, two pistols, bullets, mobiles phones, record register, and other related items used for betting during the raid. The gamblers were sent to the lockup after the police filed criminal cases against them. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter