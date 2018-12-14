Share:

Each one realizes that poverty and crime have a solid association with every others. If a nation is poor, it will confront outside problematical and furthermore inside which can be unsafe for the nation, shockingly our country Pakistan is likewise. Because of poverty public doesn’t have sustenance to eat and furthermore don’t have wealth for treatment then how they will provide education to their youngsters. Because of this they will be compelled to go such ways which will take them toward the violations, and additionally some will commit suicide which is one of the greatest crime in Islam. So it is my request to government, please try to vanish poverty in the country.

IMTIAZ BALOCH,

Turbat, December 2.