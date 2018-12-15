Share:

LAHORE - Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has said the PTI is victimizing political opponents in the name of accountability.

Talking to the media, Hamza said he was also victimised trhough means of restriction on his travel abroad.

He said at the Lahore airport he was told by the FIA officials that they cannot let him travel abroad as they are instructed from the ‘upper authority.’

“I told officers that my name is not on ECL and travelling abroad is my fundamental right, but he was not allowed to take the flight.” he said adding that they also support accountability but that should not be made a ‘tool’ to victimise the opponents.

Hamza also felt ‘pity’ for Prime Minister Imran Khan saying the PM was “burning in jealousy and malice against the PML-N leaders but they (the PML-N) were also ready to withstand his political vendetta.” “Niazi sb just look around yourself and find how many NAB-affected people are surrounding you,” Hamza said adding NAB probed i56 companies of the Shehbaz Sharif government but corruption has been proved.

He also grilled the PTI 100 days performance and said, after the PTI has shed much tears on 100-day in rule, the people want it to practically do something for them. He also criticized the PTI for dragging the issue of appointing Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman Public Account Committee for 100 days. Now the government took the sense that it cannot run the affairs without appointing leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly as Chairman PAC, he added.

He said it is not merely 100 days but many more days will be in the come to come when things will change. He also demanded production order of the PML-N MPA Khwaja Salman Rafiq adding, if rules need to be changed, do it. Time goes on changing, that can bring the treasury to the Opposition benches, he added.

Hamza said in the name of anti-encroachment and anti-mafia operation, houses of the poor have been demolished in Punjab. He also questioned inaction on the construction of Imran Khan’s Banigala house so far.

To a question Hamza Shehbaz demanded amendment in the NAB law. He said NAB takes custody first and afterward proceed with investigations. He said he has also been treated like terrorist at the airport.