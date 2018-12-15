Share:

LAHORE - The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Punjab Assembly is likely to have its chairman soon after resolution of the similar issue at the federal level.

The PTI-led federal government has agreed to appoint Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif chairman of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee.

Sources privy to the development say that after resolution of the issue at the federal level the Treasury and the Opposition have decided to move ahead with appointment of chairman of the provincial PAC. The appointment has been delayed for more than 100 days now.

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz is the aspirant for this office as per tradition. After appointment of the PAC chairman, chairmen of other committees of the Punjab Assembly will be appointment. In Punjab, the number of committees is set to be 30 to 35. These committees are headed and represented by members of the ruling and opposition parties.

Sources say the government has expressed the desire to formally talk to PML-N leaders. The opposition party is going to hold a meeting in a day or two to work out points of discussion on PAC chairman as well as chairmen of other committees.

It may be mentioned that completion of the committee serves the major purpose in legislation and privilege of members and other provincial matters, which hitherto are going on bumpy road due to delay in formation of committees.